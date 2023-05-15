StockNews.com Lowers Waters (NYSE:WAT) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

WAT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Waters from $345.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $335.27.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of Waters stock opened at $271.00 on Friday. Waters has a one year low of $262.74 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.94 and its 200 day moving average is $320.76. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Insider Transactions at Waters

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Waters’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Waters

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waters by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Waters

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

