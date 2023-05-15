StockNews.com Upgrades Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Agile Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31.

Get Agile Therapeutics alerts:

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($9.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.50) by $1.50. The company had revenue of $4.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,658.43% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Agile Therapeutics will post -12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics

About Agile Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 538.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 303,799 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 256,227 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 281.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 621,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 458,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patches. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agile Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agile Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.