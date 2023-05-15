StockNews.com Upgrades Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ARIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $12.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Get Aris Water Solutions alerts:

Aris Water Solutions Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE ARIS opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $523.83 million, a PE ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 1.63. Aris Water Solutions has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $23.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Aris Water Solutions ( NYSE:ARIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $82.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 0.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aris Water Solutions will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,347,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,562,000 after purchasing an additional 920,918 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,143,000 after purchasing an additional 130,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Aris Water Solutions by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,353,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,547,000 after purchasing an additional 251,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

About Aris Water Solutions

(Get Rating)

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.