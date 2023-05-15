StockNews.com Upgrades Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) to “Buy”

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MTW. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Manitowoc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a market cap of $535.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.41. Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $508.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Manitowoc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTW. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,907,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2,304.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 404,951 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Manitowoc by 671.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 436,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 379,605 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,313,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,890,000 after buying an additional 295,092 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

