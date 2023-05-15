Stratis (STRAX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.74 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 15th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00001769 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $72.37 million and $1.74 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,827.24 or 0.06662032 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00055685 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00039930 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019456 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 149,125,743 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

