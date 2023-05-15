Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Down 13%

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 13% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 131,610 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 140% from the average session volume of 54,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Stria Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$5.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 36.04.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

