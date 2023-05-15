Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 313,693 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.6% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Saturna Capital CORP owned approximately 0.08% of Stryker worth $76,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. Loop Capital upped their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.86.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $288.23. 214,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,308,790. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

