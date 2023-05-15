Substratum Achieves Market Cap of $177,037.27 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded up 26.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 26% against the US dollar. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $177,037.27 and approximately $20.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020442 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00024962 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018284 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,230.13 or 1.00057819 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000940 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036483 USD and is down -23.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

