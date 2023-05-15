Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Cut to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.78.

Syneos Health Price Performance

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $41.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Trading of Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Syneos Health by 51.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 29.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Syneos Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Syneos Health by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

