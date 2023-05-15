Synthetix Market Capitalization Tops $541.60 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for about $2.09 or 0.00007677 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $541.60 million and $16.92 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Synthetix has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 318,299,576 coins and its circulating supply is 259,145,789 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

