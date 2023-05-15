Synthetix Market Capitalization Tops $546.81 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Synthetix has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar. Synthetix has a total market cap of $546.81 million and approximately $17.24 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synthetix coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00007687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Synthetix Coin Profile

Synthetix’s launch date was March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 318,299,576 coins and its circulating supply is 259,145,789 coins. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.

Synthetix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synthetix (SNX) is a decentralized synthetic asset issuance protocol built on Ethereum. It allows the creation and trading of synthetic assets collateralized by SNX, used for hedging, gaining exposure to diverse assets, and trading on the price movements of real-world assets. SNX stakers are incentivized to contribute to the network and capture fees generated from Synth exchanges, which determine the value of the SNX token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

