Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) Price Target Lowered to C$4.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Tamarack Valley Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TNEYF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

TNEYF opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $5.37.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which engages in the identification, evaluation, and operation of resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its portfolio includes Cardium Oil, and Viking Oil. The company was founded on March 6, 2002 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

