Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price target on Tarena International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Tarena International Trading Down 2.4 %
NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.66. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.83 million, a P/E ratio of 3.63 and a beta of -0.44.
Tarena International Company Profile
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tarena International (TEDU)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.