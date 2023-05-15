Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 51,679 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) Director William H. Lyon sold 51,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $2,275,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,513.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TMHC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.48. 1,124,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 978,853. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.07. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $44.16.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 1,160.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,973,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,502,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,594,000 after acquiring an additional 557,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,590,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 946.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 479,832 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.08.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

