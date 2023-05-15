TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,083,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224,797 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.20% of TC Energy worth $83,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,068,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TC Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in TC Energy by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 853,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,049,000 after purchasing an additional 387,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its position in TC Energy by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 544,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,669,000 after purchasing an additional 208,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Price Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $41.31 on Monday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $36.79 and a 52 week high of $59.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.84.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.20%.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.