Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.15.

TLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Get Telos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Telos news, CEO John B. Wood bought 200,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,603,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,693.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Telos Stock Up 0.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Telos by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,288,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,343,000 after purchasing an additional 566,816 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Telos by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,359,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Telos by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 224,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telos stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $156.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. Telos has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $12.51.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $47.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 22.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Telos will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Telos

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.