Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by FineMark National Bank & Trust

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,084,150 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $133,524,000 after acquiring an additional 249,723 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,356.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 39,463 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 36,753 shares in the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,446,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 132,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,220 shares of company stock worth $29,479,261. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $167.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $179.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.92. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.06.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

