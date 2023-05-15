Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Acquires 20,343 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 4.1% of Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,366,623 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,852.6% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,661,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,166,856 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,735,000. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,490 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $46.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,349,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,410,959. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $35.42 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The firm has a market cap of $111.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.94.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

