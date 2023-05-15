Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Invests $231,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 880 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 25,517.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after buying an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after buying an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Amgen by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,337,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $323,548,000 after buying an additional 832,885 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amgen by 26,465.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 806,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,754,000 after buying an additional 803,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,201,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $270,853,000 after purchasing an additional 550,439 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen cut their price target on Amgen from $307.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $233.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,311,530. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.30 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $239.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.14 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.92%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

