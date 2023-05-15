Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX Takes Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. TX bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.75. The company had a trading volume of 163,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,356. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.87.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.34 per share. This represents a $13.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

