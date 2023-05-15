Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTI traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,581. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $217.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

