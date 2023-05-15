Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Sells 420 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Saban Cheryl increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $117.66. 11,244,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,951,965. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.77. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $123.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $57,425.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,293,596.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and sold 326,208 shares worth $16,803,119. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $130.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

