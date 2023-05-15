Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Takes $7.81 Million Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 115.3% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

PLD stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.10. The stock had a trading volume of 499,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,558. The firm has a market cap of $115.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.03 and a 12-month high of $138.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.98.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.14%.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

