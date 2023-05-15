The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Down 3.3%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 1,934,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,395,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The GEO Group Stock Down 3.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,703 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,275,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after buying an additional 1,352,829 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,030,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 984,461 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,039,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 953,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.
About The GEO Group
The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The GEO Group (GEO)
- FREYR Battery Is An Interesting Play On EVs: At Rock Bottom
- Analysts Upgrade GXO Logistics, Its First Quarter Says It All
- The Bottom Is In For AppLovin; Reversal Is Next
- Exact Sciences Serves Investors Exactly What They Wished For
- Shockwave Medical, Fast Grower, In Boston Scientific’s Sights?
Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.