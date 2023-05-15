The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Trading Down 3.3%

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.37. Approximately 1,934,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 2,395,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The GEO Group

The GEO Group ( NYSE:GEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.21). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The GEO Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,928,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,703 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,275,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The GEO Group by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,340,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,524,000 after buying an additional 1,352,829 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,030,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,639,000 after purchasing an additional 984,461 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,039,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,707,000 after purchasing an additional 953,567 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

Featured Articles

