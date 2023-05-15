The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,358,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,941 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 8.1% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Home Depot worth $428,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after buying an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $288.19. 518,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,688,469. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $291.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.96.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

