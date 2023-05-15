The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) EVP Sells $142,326.66 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) EVP David Michael Striph sold 1,902 shares of Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $142,326.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,674.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Howard Hughes Trading Down 0.5 %

HHC traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,337. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.86. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 11,458 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 306,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,534,000 after acquiring an additional 178,853 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

