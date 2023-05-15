The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Kroger were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,388,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,933,000 after buying an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Kroger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,941,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Kroger by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,046,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,281,000 after buying an additional 105,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Kroger by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,437,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,553,000 after buying an additional 118,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.93. 1,077,062 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,100,641. The company has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.47. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $54.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $1,187,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 126,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,024,866.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,505 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,597 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Further Reading

