The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Short Interest Update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the April 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSXMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of LSXMA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.21. The stock had a trading volume of 132,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $45.26.

Insider Activity

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after acquiring an additional 181,038 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after acquiring an additional 213,037 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

