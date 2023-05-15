The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Short Interest Update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the April 15th total of 6,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $8,926,931.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,822,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSXMK. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSXMK. StockNews.com downgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

LSXMK traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.23. 230,393 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,031. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day moving average of $35.43.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

