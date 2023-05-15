The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management decreased its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Progressive by 1,235.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,762,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,538 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 455.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,115,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $144,689,000 after buying an additional 914,723 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after buying an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,841,000 after buying an additional 799,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,279,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,698,000 after buying an additional 781,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays reduced their price target on Progressive from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.00.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,593,521.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,110,654.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares in the company, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $132.26. The company had a trading volume of 192,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,028. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $77.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

