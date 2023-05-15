The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $37.00. The stock traded as low as $20.79 and last traded at $21.02, with a volume of 20418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.14.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RMR. TheStreet lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of The RMR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in The RMR Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 930.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 1,636.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Stock Performance

The RMR Group Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $664.65 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.93%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to managed equity real estate investment trusts and operators. Its services include RMR Real Estate Services, Asset Management, Acquisitions Criteria, and Development. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

