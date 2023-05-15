The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,044,143 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,702 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises 5.0% of Scotia Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $649,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE TD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.20. The company had a trading volume of 306,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,675. The company has a market capitalization of $112.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.17. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $55.43 and a 1-year high of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.23%. On average, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.721 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.87%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Featured Articles

