THG (LON:THG) Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has GBX 69 ($0.87) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 98 ($1.24).

THG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of THG in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Numis Securities reiterated a sell rating on shares of THG in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of THG in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of THG to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 220 ($2.78) in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 144.50 ($1.82).

THG Trading Down 1.8 %

THG stock traded down GBX 1.12 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 61.78 ($0.78). 9,467,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,628,685. THG has a fifty-two week low of GBX 31.15 ($0.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 159.24 ($2.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £803.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.05, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 74.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 64.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86.

About THG

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

