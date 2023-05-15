THG (LON:THG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

THG (LON:THG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 69 ($0.87) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 98 ($1.24). Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

THG has been the topic of several other research reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of THG in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Liberum Capital raised shares of THG to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 220 ($2.78) in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of THG in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 144.50 ($1.82).

Shares of LON THG traded down GBX 1.12 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 61.78 ($0.78). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,467,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,628,456. THG has a 12-month low of GBX 31.15 ($0.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 159.24 ($2.01). The company has a market capitalization of £803.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 74.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 64.23.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

