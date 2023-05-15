Threshold Price Down 7% This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 15th. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 7% against the dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Threshold has a market cap of $273.69 million and $7.08 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020273 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00024913 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00018204 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,401.77 or 0.99983700 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,705,529,887.026155 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02717635 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $7,235,591.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.