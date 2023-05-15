Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Holdings Cut by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,000 shares during the quarter. Toast makes up approximately 4.6% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Toast by 214.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 19,557 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,453,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Toast by 10.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Toast by 38.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TOST traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.52. 2,573,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,294,253. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.04. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $26.03. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of -29.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Toast had a negative net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares in the company, valued at $43,878,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $35,315.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 105,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $2,654,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,735,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,878,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 468,834 shares of company stock valued at $9,689,269. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

