Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $26.15 Million Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,701 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $26,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 813.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,042,000 after buying an additional 61,533 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,372,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $159,703,000 after buying an additional 385,616 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,119,000 after buying an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 16,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, reaching $110.33. 275,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,946,523. The company has a market cap of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.69 and a 200-day moving average of $121.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

