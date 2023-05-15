Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,327,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $43,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.25. 4,995,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,246,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.80. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.