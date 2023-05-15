Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 13,726 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 369,877 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 13,726 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.0% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $54,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 271.2% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total transaction of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.29, for a total transaction of $1,375,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 561,401 shares in the company, valued at $128,723,635.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $1,728,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,816,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,203,890 over the last 90 days. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $283.09. 4,033,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,919,055. The firm has a market cap of $700.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $292.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading

