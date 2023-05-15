Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,249 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.85.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 298,667 shares of company stock valued at $114,105,971. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $380.80. 332,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,693,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $365.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

