Towercrest Capital Management Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,555 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.6% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $7,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $396,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.86. 393,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,787. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $33.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.