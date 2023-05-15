Towercrest Capital Management Invests $207,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,079,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,395,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,183,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,318,730,000 after acquiring an additional 206,814 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,130,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $966,020,000 after acquiring an additional 77,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 9.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,028,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,400,000 after acquiring an additional 453,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $123.15. 1,024,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,847,323. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 62.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.64.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

