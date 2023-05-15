Towercrest Capital Management Sells 410 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Towercrest Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.96 on Monday, hitting $243.56. The company had a trading volume of 291,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.17. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

