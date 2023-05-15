Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $231.37 and last traded at $231.58. Approximately 439,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 1,029,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $239.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.62.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.53% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.43%.

In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $333,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,471,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,036 shares of company stock worth $1,211,876. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after buying an additional 40,400 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 49.0% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

