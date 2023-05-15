Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Insider Acquires £24,986.32 in Stock

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) insider Rakhi Goss-Custard bought 8,798 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £24,986.32 ($31,528.48).

Trainline Stock Performance

Trainline stock traded up GBX 14.20 ($0.18) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 282 ($3.56). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,162. Trainline Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 226.60 ($2.86) and a 1-year high of GBX 416.69 ($5.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 251.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 278.86. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,390.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 270 ($3.41) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 394.60 ($4.98).

About Trainline

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

