Trek Mining (CVE:TREK) Trading Up 7.7%

Trek Mining Inc (CVE:TREK – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.98 and last traded at C$0.98. Approximately 709,889 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 275% from the average daily volume of 189,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.91.

Trek Mining Stock Up 7.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.98.

About Trek Mining

Trek Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily holds 100% interests in the Aurizona gold project covering approximately 241,400 hectares located in Brazil; and the Warintza copper-molybdenum exploration property with eight metallic mineral concessions covering 26,777 hectares located in Ecuador, as well as 75% interests in the Koricancha gold and silver milling operation located in Peru.

