Trex (TREX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

5/9/2023 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $54.00.

5/9/2023 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $71.00 to $72.00.

5/9/2023 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $62.00.

5/9/2023 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $48.00 to $58.00.

5/9/2023 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $64.00 to $65.00.

5/9/2023 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $56.00 to $59.00.

5/9/2023 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $64.00 to $67.00.

5/9/2023 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $58.00 to $62.00.

5/9/2023 – Trex had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $53.00 to $57.00.

5/5/2023 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2023 – Trex was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/24/2023 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

4/19/2023 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

4/19/2023 – Trex was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2023 – Trex is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of TREX traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $56.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,045,694. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.12. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.68 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.49.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Trex by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Trex by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 1,346.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in Trex by 36,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

