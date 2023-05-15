Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Receives $22.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TPH shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $29.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $30.33.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $768.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,190.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tri Pointe Homes news, Director Constance B. Moore sold 39,589 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total transaction of $916,485.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,190.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth $2,373,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 54.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 118,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 41,417 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 296,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,714 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

