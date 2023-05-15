Truist Financial Boosts IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target to $88.00

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IAC. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IAC from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on IAC from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IAC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAC has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.29.

IAC stock opened at $57.84 on Thursday. IAC has a 12 month low of $41.52 and a 12 month high of $90.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 22.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that IAC will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in IAC by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in IAC by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in IAC by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of IAC by 3.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IAC by 53.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

