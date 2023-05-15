Truist Financial Increases Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $78.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.16.

Trade Desk Stock Down 3.5 %

TTD stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.06, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTDGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

