Truist Financial Increases Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $78.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TTD. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.16.

TTD stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.06, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.40.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $178,140.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,399,104.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $178,140.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,399,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655. Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA bought a new position in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

